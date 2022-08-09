Lehman

Ellen Eskind Lehman

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee founder and President Ellen Eskind Lehman plans to retire at the end of the year.

Lehman founded the organization in 1991 and in the three ensuing decades has seen it contribute more than $1.1 billion to nonprofit organizations, according to a foundation announcement. The CFMT board has formed a search committee to find a replacement for Lehman.

