Belle Meade Historic Site & Winery has announced the appointment of Sheree Rose Kelley as chief executive officer.
Kelley, who brings 20 years of experience in tourism, marketing and management to the role, previously served as manager of the winery component of the nonprofit, according to a release. She replaces her late husband, Alton Kelley, who died in December 2022 after having begun his tenure at the West Davidson County facility 15 years ago.
The Kelleys in 2009 helped craft the organizational structure for what became Belle Meade Winery.
Prior to moving to Nashville, Sheree Kelley served as executive director for South Central Tennessee Tourism Association, the coverage area for which includes 13 counties located south of Davidson County.
“Alton was the most effective CEO of a Middle Tennessee historic site in history,” Ridley Wills III, a historian and former Belle Meade Historic Site & Winery board member, said in the release. “Sheree has been an enormous factor in propelling Belle Meade to the top of the heap.”
Kelley said her goal is “to see Alton’s vision and the projects that we began together fulfilled. His legacy is very important to me.”
Belle Meade Historic Site & Winery is home to approximately 70 employees. The predecessor of Belle Meade Historic Site opened to the public in 1954 as a historic house/museum.