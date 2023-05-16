Belle Meade Historic Site & Winery has announced the appointment of Sheree Rose Kelley as chief executive officer.

Kelley, who brings 20 years of experience in tourism, marketing and management to the role, previously served as manager of the winery component of the nonprofit, according to a release. She replaces her late husband, Alton Kelley, who died in December 2022 after having begun his tenure at the West Davidson County facility 15 years ago.

