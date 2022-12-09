Adventure Science Center officials announced this week that it has launched a search for its next president and CEO, with the nonprofit using a national search firm to oversee the effort.
The effort follows former president and CEO Steve Hinkley having stepped aside in September after a five-year run. Hinkley is now involved in a family business seeking to undertake development in Florida.
Since Hinkley’s departure, Adventure Science Center Chief Business Officer Karen Musacchio has served as the organization's interim CEO and president.
Adventure Science Center has engaged Philadelphia-based Koya Partners to handle the executive search. Affiliated with Diversified Search Group and founded in 2004, Koya focuses its work on nonprofits and mission-driven organizations. It has conducted about 3,000 executive searches across the U.S. and the world, according to its website.
Adventure Science Center is home to about 45 full- and part-time employees. As previously reported, the nonprofit is underway with updating more than 15,000 square feet of current exhibit space over the next three years. Adventure Gallery and Infinium Room recently opened.
Founded in 1945 as Cumberland Science Musician, the facility has been located on the Wedgewood-Houston hill with Fort Negley since the 1970s.