Adventure Science Center has named Leah Melber its new president and CEO, the nonprofit announced Thursday.
She replaces Steve Hinkley, who stepped down in September 2022 after a five-year run.
Melber most recently served as the senior director of education at the Catalina Island Conservancy, located off the California coast, overseeing nature-based learning for the nonprofit. With more than 20 years of museum experience at organizations including the Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami and the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, she has also held roles as an elementary school teacher and university professor, according to a press release.
Melber is tasked with leading the organization as it expands its second-floor gallery space to focus on health care and technology and grows its TWISTER conference to encourage young women to pursue careers in STEM.
"We are thrilled to have Leah on board to lead Adventure Science Center,” said Josh Trusley, incoming board chair. “The science center has exciting things planned to continue to meet the needs of our growing and dynamic region. Leah is the right leader to invest in and partner with the organization as we continue to create experiences that inspire, educate and promote new opportunities for our community.”
Chief Business Officer Karen Musacchio has served as the organization's interim CEO and president since Hinkley stepped aside. Adventure Science Center announced in December that it had launched a search for its next president and CEO, using a national search firm.
The organization in 2020 began renovating more than 15,000 square feet of exhibit space and has since reopened three spaces: a sensory friendly space, a climbing area and an immersive audiovisual room.
Adventure Science Center was founded in 1945 as Cumberland Science Museum, and has been located on the Wedgewood-Houston hill with Fort Negley since the 1970s.
Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.
