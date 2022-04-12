Nashville business and community leaders are concerned about the labor market, equity, transportation and housing as the city’s economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, one of 12 regional reserve banks that make up the Federal Reserve system, held a community listening session for local leaders from Nashville's public, private and nonprofit sectors on Monday. Improving economic mobility and resilience is an important part of the Atlanta Fed’s goal, officials said. And the bank is working to understand why some people and places thrive economically and bounce back from economic shocks while others struggle.
Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta Fed, moderated a conversation that gave a few local leaders the opportunity to voice their concerns on the challenges brought on by the pandemic and Nashville's fast-growing economy.
Speakers included Nashville State Community College President Shanna Jackson, Pivot Technologies co-founder Joshua Mundy, Slim & Husky’s co-founder E.J. Reed, co-founder of Slim & Husky's and AllianceBernstein Chief Operating Officer Kate Burke, among nine others.
Nashville has become a destination for businesses deciding to relocate. Burke believes moving to Nashville was still beneficial for her company despite the economic hit caused by the virus.
According to Burke, the company is on track to meet hiring goals, but she remains worried about certain aspects of the labor market. She added that the company sees Nashville’s quality of living as a benefit for those moving from the company’s former home in New York.
“Amazon, Oracle and many others are recognizing the same attributes that we saw in Nashville, which is certainly creating a much more challenging labor market,” Burke said. “Not only are you seeing that across the United States, but here in Nashville I think it is even more extreme,” Burke said at the listening session. “One of the things we looked very closely at is commuting times so that the people who are moving from our New York headquarters will be able to have better housing, and shorter commutes.”
While Burke brought concerns regarding the city’s marketplace and infrastructure to the forefront, Jackson and Mundy spoke about the challenges of training people preparing to enter the labor market.
Jackson, NSCC's president, said students and adults are facing equity issues. According to her, the community college is working to make sure students not only receive their education but also the skills to move forward when looking for employment.
“There is a gap that exists between white students and Black students ... to be able to get that good-paying job,” Jackson said. “There is still a lot of work in Nashville to be done to address the local talent — the kids that are coming out of public schools, the adults that never completed their education — to be able to participate in this prosperity that is happening. You have to ask, who is getting the jobs? ... You have to ask, is it the local talent or people you recruited from another state?"
Mundy agreed with Jackson on a number of points. He explained that his company creates pathways for success by working with corporations to improve their existing workforce.
The co-founder of Pivot Technologies also said that employers are looking to hire people who already have experience instead of employees that need to be trained.
“It is a talent shortage, but I think there is an opportunity shortage,” Jackson added. “Nashville is becoming the Silicon Valley of the South, and there are major opportunities here, but minorities are getting left behind. We can provide the training all day long, but how can we get employers to start hiring this new talent?”
