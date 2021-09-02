Warner Music Nashville has promoted four senior staff members, musicrow.com reports.
Tim Foisset, formerly vice president of streaming will now serve as SVP commercial partnerships; former Senior Director Interactive Marketing Brooke Hardesty is now VP interactive marketing; Victoria Mason has been upped from VP strategic marketing to SVP strategic marketing and analysis; and Shane Tarleton, previously VP artist development, will now hold the title of EVP artist development.
Mason (on right in photo) oversees audience and fan development strategy via the touring, brand partnerships, analytics, interactive marketing and video strategy teams. She joined Warner Music Nashville in 2011 after working three years with Nielsen. Mason graduated from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business with a degree in marketing.
Hardesty (on left in photo) will report to Mason and lead five colleagues to create live event activations and social media campaigns. She once served in radio promotion at CCM record label Word Entertainment and account services at J&A Integrated Thinking. Hardesty graduated from Belmont University with a B.B.A. degree in music business.
Foisset will oversee marketing and revenue generation with Warner Music Nashville’s partners in streaming, digital retail, e-commerce and D2C. He began his career in 1998 at Burly Bear Network before moving on to Fuse Networks as manager of consumer marketing. Foisset joined Razor & Tie in 2005 as director of digital marketing.
Tarleton began his career at Titley / Spalding Artist Management, and then worked in the art department at RCA Label Group. Tarleton joined Warner Music Nashville as creative director in 2010.
