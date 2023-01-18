Universal Music Group Nashville has tapped veteran employee Cindy Mabe to serve as chair and CEO, effective April 1.
Mabe, UMGN president, will succeed the retiring Mike Dungan, according to a release. Dungan served as CEO of UMGN for about 10 years and has spent approximately four decades working in the music industry.
Mabe joined UMGN in 2012 as senior vice president for marketing, overseeing marketing across Capitol Records Nashville, EMI Records Nashville, MCA Nashville and Mercury Nashville and UMG’s expanded suite of country labels following its acquisition of EMI.
In 2014, Mabe was appointed UMGN president.
Prior to her work with UMGN, Mabe spent five years at Capitol Records Nashville as SVP for marketing. She began her music industry career as promotions coordinator at RCA Nashville.
Mabe attended the University of North Carolina and later graduated from Belmont University with a B.S. degree in business administration.
Throughout her career, Mabe has been honored with various awards from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the SOURCE Hall of Fame and Billboard. She serves on the Academy of Country Music board and the alumni association board of Belmont University.
“[Mabe] is a transformational executive who has a distinguished track record of designing and implementing innovative strategies to help build artists’ careers and bring their music to fans around the world,” Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Santa Monica, California-based Universal Music Group, said in the release. “Cindy’s credibility in the artist community and her deep experience will help us deliver countless additional artists’ successes going forward.”