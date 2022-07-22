The Nashville Symphony has hired Tonya McBride Robles as chief operating officer.
The Nashville Symphony has hired Tonya McBride Robles as chief operating officer.
According to a release, McBride Robles replaces outgoing COO and long-time Nashville Symphony employee Jonathan Marx. Her tenure begins Sept. 6.
McBride Robles brings more than 20 years of experience working with symphonies and choruses across the East Coast. Most recently, she spent the past six years at Baltimore Symphony Orchestra as senior vice president and chief operating officer.
In addition, McBride Robles has worked with the Annapolis (Maryland) Symphony Orchestra; The Metropolitan Chorus in Arlington, Virginia; City Choir of Washington, D.C.; Concert Artists of Baltimore; and San Antonio Symphony. She also has worked in elementary education as both a teacher and an administrator internationally in Spain, Japan and Ecuador.
At BSO, McBride Robles was key in reaching a five-year agreement with the musicians in 2020, the first multi-year contract in many years. The orchestra toured internationally for the first time in 13 years, with a 2018 debut at the BBC Proms and the Edinburgh Festival, and released numerous critically acclaimed recordings. She also led efforts to increase BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) representation in artistic programming and engaged the BSO’s first artistic partner, Baltimore rapper and spoken word artist Wordsmith.
“Tonya’s depth of experience, consummate professionalism, passion for orchestral music and demonstrated commitment to building more diverse and inclusive institutions made her the unanimous choice among our search committee, which consisted of board members, staff and musicians,” Alan Valentine, Nashville Symphony president and CEO, said in the release. “She is the ideal person to help lead the management team as we work to fulfill the objectives of our new strategic planning framework, which will set us on a course to become even more deeply engaged with our community.
Marx, who has been with the Nashville Symphony since 2008, is leaving the organization to pursue a Master of Science degree in social work at the University of Tennessee at Nashville.
