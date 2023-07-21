Charles “Chuck” Flood — a music industry veteran and co-founder of entertainment industry business management firm Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy — has died.
He was 78.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Charles “Chuck” Flood — a music industry veteran and co-founder of entertainment industry business management firm Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy — has died.
He was 78.
A release does not note the cause of death.
Born Sept. 12, 1944, in Waco, Texas, Flood attended Baylor University in his hometown where he met his wife Beth.
Flood spent most of his life in Nashville and was a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for more than 40 years, according to the release. In 1986, he founded Chuck Flood & Associates with the help of John Sayles and Betty Sanders.
Later, Flood partnered with Frank Bumstead, Mary Ann McCready and John McCarthy forming what would evolve to become the Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy Inc. that operates today. FBMM saw a major change in leadership in 2018 (read here).
Flood was preceded in death by his parents, Maida Tull Flood and Charles Martin Flood Sr.; sister Cecile Marie; family friend Hattie Robinson (who helped raise Flood); and wife Beth (who died in 2021).
Flood is survived by sister Catherine Flood Weiss of Austin; daughter Sarah Flood (Robert Ryland) of Elgin, Texas; daughter Rachel Flood (Kristian Vatalaro) of New York; and grandchildren Martha Zo Ryland of New York, Joe Vatalaro of Atlanta and Henry Ryland of Elgin, Texas.
A celebration of life will be held in Nashville, with details forthcoming.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.