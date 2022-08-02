Music industry veteran Ed Hardy died Sunday. He was 73.
Originally from Ohio, Hardy got his start working at local radio stations, later selling a collection of stations in the Pacific Northwest.
Hardy was president and CEO of an early internet streaming audience analytics company, MeasureCast, and in 2004 he assumed leadership of Great American Country. During his eight-year tenure with GAC, the brand moved to Nashville. He announced his retirement in 2012.
Hardy was the current chairman of Music City Inc. (the board of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp) and had been involved with Operation Song, the Country Music Association and the W.O. Smith Community Music School. He was interim CEO of the CMA in 2013.
Hardy is survived by his wife, Kim Susan Hardy; children Jacob and Stephanie (Hardy) Kasbrick (son-in-law and daughter) and grandchildren Emmie Jeanne and Bear Weller.
