Los Angeles-based the Academy of Country Music will relocate to the mixed-use Nashville Warehouse Company near Wedgewood-Houston, allaccess.com reports.
The music organization was founded in 1964 and held its first Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony in 1966. The event is held annually, with locations varying.
Nashville-based AJ Capital Partners developed the Chestnut Hill site of the 5.2-acre Nashville Warehouse, which sits across Chestnut Street from Wedgewood-Houston. The address is 1131 Fourth Ave. S.
Allaccess.com reports (with Nashville Business Journal the first local outlet noting the move) the academy has signed a lease for space but does not note when the organization will be operational in the space of how many employees will make the move.
Academy of Country Music officials could not be reached for comment. Damon Whiteside serves as CEO.
Nashville Warehouse Company features both an iconic water tank and former Nashville Sounds scoreboard. With residential, retail and office space, the complex is positioned adjacent to the Nashville City Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.