Cesar Gueikian

Gibson Brands has named Cesar Gueikian, who has served as interim CEO since May, to the role permanently. He is also president of the iconic guitar company based in Nashville.

Gueikian joined Gibson as chief merchant officer in 2018 and was named brand president in 2021. He joined the company as it was emerging from bankruptcy at about the same time as did former CEO James “JC” Curleigh, who held that role until May.