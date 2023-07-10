Gibson Brands has named Cesar Gueikian, who has served as interim CEO since May, to the role permanently. He is also president of the iconic guitar company based in Nashville.
Gueikian joined Gibson as chief merchant officer in 2018 and was named brand president in 2021. He joined the company as it was emerging from bankruptcy at about the same time as did former CEO James “JC” Curleigh, who held that role until May.
A guitarist and songwriter, Gueikian previously co-founded Melody Capital Partners and worked at UBS and Deutsche Bank. In a release, he called the leadership role “a passion project.”
The Gibson release included endorsements from several Gibson musicians. Slash, of Guns & Roses, said he “can't think of a more natural fit for CEO of Gibson than Cesar Gueikian.”
“He is an accomplished leader, a musician and a self-professed guitar nerd,” Nat Zilkha, Gibson board chair, said. “We are confident that Cesar is the ideal person to serve as Gibson's next CEO and to build on the great momentum we have as a company.”