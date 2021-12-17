Nashville-based musical instrument maker Gibson Brands Inc. has added Anne Rohosy to the newly created role of chief human resources and transformation officer.
According to a release, Rohosy joins Gibson with 30 years of experience building global brands in the sporting goods, tech, fashion and lifestyle industries.
Previously, Rohosy served as executive vice president and president, Americas, and president of the Docker’s brand at Levi Strauss & Co. She also has held multiple director level roles on a global level at Nike Inc. Rohosy presently serves in advisory board positions at Brooks Sports Inc. and global tech firm Volumental.
“Anne joins Gibson, in this newly created position, at the perfect time,” James Curleigh, Gibson Brands president and CEO, said in the release. “As we set the stage for the future, Anne will bring her proven experience, combined with her passionate approach, to the challenges ahead.”
