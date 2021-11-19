Amazon offered on Nov. 1 a $1 million grant to Metro Nashville to fund a government position to oversee transit-oriented development, but Mayor John Cooper’s office said Metro will not be establishing the position.
A grant proposal before Metro Council — filed too late to be considered at the body’s meeting Tuesday evening — aims to establish a so-called transit-oriented development director as part of Metro staff who would research and analyze policies and market conditions related to that kind of specialized urban planning. The bill will be properly filed for consideration on Dec. 7 according to Councilmember Nancy VanReece, a co-sponsor on the bill. This is meant to buttress Amazon’s five-year, $75 million investment, as announced in June, in the development of affordable housing on or around WeGo Metro’s mass transit corridors.
Metro most values the grant, however, as a more direct allocation to the same kind of research that the proposed TOD director would have overseen, according to Andrea Fanta, press secretary for Cooper. Amazon outlined in the proposed agreement that said research would involve taking stock of vacant or under-utilized properties on high-traffic routes that support major developments on the East Bank and, in particular, River North where one major development under way — the imminent Oracle tech campus — anchors the current East Bank revamp.
By focusing some of the research and analysis on the area around the future Oracle tech campus, the agreement may pad the East Bank redevelopment’s affordable housing component, which has been a major concern for residents and community organizations including Stand Up Nashville, who demonstrated on the subject in early September. So far, affordable housing development in the area is primarily contingent upon the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency’s plans for Envision Cayce, most of which is one-for-one replacement of affordable and workforce housing units slated for demolition.
“The final proposal, when it goes to Metro Council for full discussion and consideration, will not include a proposed position,” Fanta told the Post. “Metro is excited about this partnership. Nashville is growing, faster than ever. In a city that works, transportation must work and serve everyone — and transportation-oriented development is a part of that.”
The position ostensibly would have been created within the new Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure. The grant provides $350,000 in fiscal 2022; $250,000 in 2023; $150,000 each for 2024 and 2025 and another $100,000 in 2026.
When the proposal was originally filed on Monday, the day before the Council’s session, community activist organization Stand Up Nashville promptly challenged the bill Tuesday morning with the assumption that the proposal would appear for consideration that night, releasing a list of questions to the press and to the mayor including when the mayor began considering the agreement and why it seemed to be a secret based on how late it was filed. That morning, VanReece’s co-sponsor and Budget and Finance Committee Chair Burkley Allen had also already confirmed to the Post that the legislation would not be heard this week.
“We have so many questions for the Mayor, the Planning Department, and the Finance Department, following yesterday’s news that the city is proposing to allow Amazon to fund a Transportation Oriented Development position within our Metro Government,” SUN Executive Director Odessa Kelly said. “We hope that our Mayor will remember that it’s not his job to represent the needs of an out-of-town corporation, nor is it to solely listen to a few wealthy locals who stand to profit.”
Other questions challenged the precedence and civil equity of allowing Amazon to establish a position salaried by a “corporate backer” but also the corporation’s legal protections compared to Metro’s apparent lack thereof in the agreement.
SUN also questioned the discrepancy between a clause included to waive either party’s right to a jury trial for the purposes of any future arbitration and another regarding any event of defaulting on the agreement, wherein “Amazon can protect and enforce its rights by appropriate judicial proceedings.”
Amazon’s commitment to fund submarket loans targets properties within half a mile of bus stops for WeGo, a transit agency currently carrying about 30,000 riders per day. The $75 million are also meant for investing in minority-led organizations in racially and economically diverse segments segments of Davidson County. Amazon already donated $2.25 million to the minority-led Housing Fund in late 2020.
