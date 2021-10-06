Metro Council fielded more elections and confirmations Tuesday than council members said they had seen for any one public hearing in a long time, including the roles of Metro finance director and three Industrial Development Board appointees.
The Council confirmed Mayor John Cooper’s Sept. 20 nomination of Kelly Flannery — former chief financial officer of Charlotte, N.C. — as Metro finance director. The confirmation came without deliberation and was just as unanimous as the decision of the Rules, Confirmations and Public Elections Committee who voted in favor of the nomination with no opposition despite Flannery's bizarre departure from her Charlotte position, which she resigned without a courtesy heads-up.
The unchallenged appointment also comes after Metro Council proved vocally frustrated with Cooper’s appointment of former Metro Law Director Saul Solomon as interim finance director, which councilmembers reluctantly confirmed 24 to 10 with two abstaining on Sept. 8. At the time, one of the many grievances verbalized in session was the plethora of bond-related financial concerns to come in the immediate future, which many felt required an expert with work history more like Flannery’s and less like Solomon’s in the office as soon as possible.
The Industrial Development Board — commonly a key referral from Metro Council for commercial real estate regulations and headquarter relocations to Nashville — saw three elections. Two board members were appointed in the first of three voting rounds, necessitating two runoffs for the third; each member serves a six-year term.
Nigel Hodge, confirmed in the first round and nominated by District 6 Councilmember Brett Withers, has already served one term on the IDB since November 2015, even serving as chair within that time while also acting as a real estate manager for Mapco Express (performing asset management for Mapco’s portfolio of some 400 properties in the region).
Quin Segall, also confirmed in the first round and nominated by Councilmember Tom Cash, has also sat on the board since June 2018 as vice chair in addition to operating City House Title LLC, a Franklin-based real estate escrow and title agency she co-founded one month after joining the board.
Brian Córdova, finance director of former Gov. Phil Bredesen’s 2018 campaign for U.S. Senate, filled the third IDB vacancy after two additional voting rounds. Nominated by Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda, he managed Jim Cooper’s successful 2020 reelection campaign as a U.S. House Representative of Tennessee’s fifth congressional district.
The Council also appointed seven people to the Mechanical, Plumbing and Electrical Examiners Appeals Board and two to the Procurement and Standards Board.
