Nashville-based business-to-business publishing and events company Endeavor Business Media has announced multiple acquisitions.
On Friday, the company announced it had bought Data Center Frontier, which covers data center design, sustainability 5G and artificial intelligence, among other topics.
Over the weekend, Endeavor announced the additional acquisition of BUILDINGS and Interior+sources magazines, both focused on the building and construction markets.
Terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.
Endeavor was formed in late 2017 by CEO Chris Ferrell in the wake of then-Post parent SouthComm’s dissolution. The B2B-focused companhy has since grown via acquisition to more than 500 employees and dozens of publications and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.