FW Publishing announced today the appointment of Janet Kurtz as Nfocus Magazine editor-in-chief.
According to a release, Kurtz brings about 24 years of experience in the communications and hospitality sectors. She will oversee the day-to-day editorial direction of both the Nfocus print and digital platforms and replaces Nancy Floyd.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, Kurtz graduated with a degree in English literature from the University of Evansville and moved to Nashville shortly thereafter. She would go on to work with Loews Vanderbilt Hotel and The Hermitage Hotel, among others.
In 2016, Kurtz founded Kurtz Hospitality Marketing, a communications and public relations consulting firm targeting the hospitality industry.
Nfocus will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023.
“Nfocus is a special publication in this market, which requires an exceptional person to lead its editorial vision,” Mike Smith, FW Publishing interim president, said in the release. “That person must be of the community, dedicated to the philanthropic and generous nature of our city, with a keen, discerning and tasteful eye. We are very fortunate to have found that with Janet Kurtz.”
Nfocus Publisher Jennifer Trsinar Jezewski said that Kurtz will help Nfocus “further engage with and celebrate our local community and build partnerships to serve our loyal readers, many of whom are key leaders in the city.”
Created in 1993, Nfocus bills itself as a high-end lifestyle publication that covers social events and honors Nashville’s influencers and tastemakers. It concentrates its focus on Belle Meade, Green Hills, West Meade, West Nashville, Bellevue, downtown, Franklin and Brentwood.
FW Publishing is the parent company of Nashville Post.
