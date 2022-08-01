FW Publishing announced today the appointment of Janet Kurtz as Nfocus Magazine editor-in-chief.

According to a release, Kurtz brings about 24 years of experience in the communications and hospitality sectors. She will oversee the day-to-day editorial direction of both the Nfocus print and digital platforms and replaces Nancy Floyd.

Janet Kurtz art

Janet Kurtz

