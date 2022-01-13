The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. is making additional changes to its leadership team.
The tourism organization has hired a chief marketing officer, Scott Schult, who previously led marketing efforts in St. Petersburg/Clearwater and Myrtle Beach.
He succeeds Deana Ivey, who was recently promoted to president of the organization. Longtime NCVC leader Butch Spyridon was previously president and retains the title of CEO.
Internally, the organization has promoted Andrea Arnold from senior vice president for public affairs to chief public affairs officer, Adrienne Siemers from senior vice president for sales to chief sales officer, Marie Sueing from senior vice president for diversity and inclusion to chief diversity officer and Heather Middleton from vice president for public relations to senior vice president for marketing.
“We are fortunate for the skill and experience of the senior leadership team and their staff as they carried the hospitality industry through the pandemic and other challenges,” NCVC board chair Kevin Lavender said in a release. “2022 looks strong for our industry with major events and a full slate of conventions on tap, and we appreciate their hard work and dedicated leadership.”
