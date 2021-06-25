Two veteran public relations professionals have launched a new firm, Chorus.
Kelli Gauthier and Janel Lacy announced the launch of their new communications company this week.
Both are former journalists — Lacy for the Nashville Business Journal and Gauthier for the Chattanooga Times Free Press — who later transitioned to communications work. Lacy worked for Mayor Karl Dean for seven years and later led communications for Metro Nashville Public Schools. Gauthier was the communications director for the Tennessee Department of Education. The two also worked together on Democrat Marquita Bradshaw’s unsuccessful 2020 U.S. Senate campaign.
The duo planned to launch Chorus in the spring of 2020 but delayed it due to COVID-19, which left both of them with young children at home.
“Despite missing out on the official launch we had planned, we quietly kept working with our own existing clients and dreamed of a day we could formally launch our joint venture,” they said in a joint announcement. “Fast forward to spring 2021, and the last 12 months have only strengthened our desire to serve women and families: the groups we believe have been hardest hit by this pandemic. It’s been an incredibly hard year, for absolutely everyone, but we think it’s no secret that families, and working women in particular, have faced nearly insurmountable challenges.”
According to the announcement, Chorus’ clients include nonprofits, political campaigns, schools and government agencies.
