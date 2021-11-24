Dawn Cornelius, a former vice president of marketing and communications at the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, is planning to launch a relationship app via her tech company.
To be called Human (stylized as “human”), the app will be functional for users in early 2022, according to a release.
Cornelius touts the app as leveraging advanced AI, machine learning and predictive analytics built for those looking for their “forever person.”
“We are totally revolutionizing the way people connect and find meaningful relationships using technology in a way no other platform has done before,” she said in the release. “I’ve spent the last eight years researching the challenges of current relationship solutions and they are fraught with many barriers for those who are over 40, busy professionals looking to establish deep connections with others.”
Cornelius attended business school at Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management, completing her executive MBA degree. She began the startup company in May to raise capital and build Human full-time. Of note, Human is Cornelius’ fifth startup.
Cornelius identifies as a Black woman over 40 who is also “same-gender loving.” Human’s core target audience is users over 30 years old, relationship-minded and of any sexual identity.
Holladay taps Dalton Agency for Factory at Franklin PR work
Holladay Properties has announced that the local office of Dalton Agency has been named agency of record for The Factory at Franklin.
The move comes after Holladay recently purchased the property for $56 million and announced plans to upgrade.
“Dalton brought to our project a fresh perspective, significant marketing resources and a deep understanding of the Middle Tennessee market — all of which are essential to capturing the vision unfolding at The Factory,” Allen Arender, Holladay Properties senior vice president of development and head of its Nashville office, said in a release. “We are creating something new and exciting at the Factory. We needed a marketing partner that could keep up — and help lead.”
The Factory at Franklin offers 10 industrial buildings constructed over a 92-year period and featuring retail shops, offices and restaurants.
Based in South Bend, Indiana, Holladay Properties operates more than 30 offices throughout the eastern half of the United States. The company has developed sites with buildings offering a collective more than 20 million square feet and valued at approximately $2 billion. In addition, it manages more than 10.6 million square feet of office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel and healthcare properties.
Dalton is an advertising, public relations and digital media agency with a staff of 80 and offices in Nashville, Jacksonville and Atlanta. Jeff Bradford serves as president of Dalton’s Nashville office.
Notable Dalton Agency clients include Duke Energy, New York Life, First Horizon Bank, Gaylord Opryland, Change Healthcare and Bronx Zoo.
Bridgestone announces 2021 donation total of $1.94M for United Way
Bridgestone Americas has announced it has raised $1.94 million in 2021 for United Way of Greater Nashville.
The collective monetary figure is part of the company’s 28-year partnership with United Way, which includes an annual charitable giving campaign that has raised more than $8.5 million for the organization since 2012.
Amid the ongoing pandemic, Nashville-based Bridgestone via a virtual campaign raised nearly $885,000 for United Way with an average donation of $595 — an individual contribution increase of 53 percent from the mark of 2019. The company also raised more than $1 million through its fourth annual Bridgestone United Way Charitable Golf Tournament held in October at Hermitage Golf Club. The annual tournament has generated more than $3 million in the four years it has been hosted.
“Bridgestone has long sought to improve the lives of those in our hometown by supporting the critical resources that United Way provides,” Paolo Ferrari, president and CEO, Bridgestone Americas, said in the release. “This year, our teammates once again stepped up to give back to their neighbors and create stronger and safer communities across Middle Tennessee. We feel honored to have the opportunity to uphold the important mission of United Way and look forward to our continued partnership.”
Brian Hassett serves as president and CEO of United Way of Greater Nashville.
