Officials with Nashville-based Tuck-Hinton Architects have announced the company will now do business as Anecdote Architectural Experiences.
A release does note any costs the Wedgewood-Houston-based design firm will incur affiliated with the rebranding.
Seab Tuck and Kem Hinton founded Tuck-Hinton Architects in 1984, with both men having essentially retired in 2018.
Anecdote partners include Mary Roskilly, Chuck Miller and Josh Hughes, with the company home to 20 employees, according to its website.
Anecdote is located at 508 Houston St.
Previous Tuck-Hinton Architects work involved the Music City Center, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Adventure Science Center, the Jack Daniels Barrel House, the Frist Art Museum, the Belcourt Theatre, the Tennessee State Library and Archives, Public Square Park and numerous projects at Lipscomb University.
Current and upcoming work includes the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee office, Saint Michael Academy (a K-8 school), Franklin Road Academy Upper School and Campus Center Quad, North Edgehill Commons and Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery.
“Changing our name declares our goal to capture the essence of each project in a way that commands attention and goes beyond the expected,” Roskilly said in the release. “Anecdote is a reflection of our approach to design – we never settle for just one path forward because we know there is always more to the story.”
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals finalizes move
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has moved its headquarters to the 21-story office component of the two-tower Broadwest campus in Midtown.
According to a release, the public biopharmaceutical company is not announcing terms of its lease or the cost to undertake the relocation.
Previously, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals operated at the 2525 West End building across from Centennial Park.
With the move, the 1999-founded company is expected to soon be home to about 100 employees, with a majority of those employed at the local headquarters.
“As a national center of the health care industry, Nashville has proven to be an ideal location for us to build our health care company,” A.J. Kazimi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals CEO, said in the release. “With a growing portfolio of FDA-approved brands and a deep pipeline of new medicines for the future, we are poised to attain significant milestones in the coming years. I am confident that this well-located, state-of-the-art new headquarters will play an important role in our future success.”
i3 Verticals sees increases in quarterly revenue, EBITDA
Nashville-based i3 Verticals Inc. has reported its financial results for both the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Sept. 30, with Q4 revenue of $85.3 million an increase of 26.9 percent over the mark of the same period of the prior year.
According to a release, full-year revenue was $317.9 million, an increase of 41.8 percent compared to the Fiscal Year 2021 number.
Fourth quarter net loss was $4.4 million, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Net loss for the year was $23.2 million, compared to a net loss of $7.8 million for the year ended Sept. 30, 2021.
Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $21.7 million, an increase of 27.4 percent over 2021’s Q4 mark. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $79.5 million, an increase of 43.6 percent over the prior year figure.
“We are pleased to report a great quarter and an excellent finish to fiscal 2022,” Greg Daily, i3 Verticals chairman and CEO, said in the release. “Revenue and adjusted EBITDA set records every single quarter this year. Year-over-year growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA exceeded 25 percent every quarter, and recurring sources of revenue grew more than 30 percent. We are pleased with our performance in fiscal 2022, which we believe will carry over into fiscal 2023.”
