Nashville-based Allegra Marketing Print Mail has announced it has relocated to The Nations.
The company, which began operations in 1973, is now located at 1211 57th Ave. N.
In addition to marketing consultation, web services, copywriting and graphic design services, Allegra provides full-color printing, signs, posters and banners, mailing services, promotional products and print management solutions.
According to a release, the move was undertaken to keep up with increasing demand for services.
“This is a logical next step for our business as we continue to grow and expand our customer base in the Nashville area,” Brian Price (pictured), owner of Allegra since July 2019, said in the release. “The new facility will allow us to serve our customers even better than before.”
Allegra previously operated at 601 Grassmere Park Drive in South Davidson County.
Generous partners with MyRegistry.com
MyRegistry.com and Nashville-based Generous, which bills itself as a tech company that provides online fundraising tools connecting donors and nonprofits, have announced a partnership.
According to a release, the partnership will allow users — when they purchase gifts for weddings, baby showers, etc. — to donate to nonprofits in the names of the gift recipients.
The partnership could yield millions of dollars in donations to nonprofit organizations that might not otherwise occur, the release notes.
“People today, especially young people, want their purchases to have a positive social, economic or environmental impact — it’s the rise of the conscious consumer,” Generous CEO Ross Buntrock said in the release. “Our new partnership with MyRegistry.com provides this opportunity to have a positive impact on the globe at the same time you are honoring your friend with a gift.”
Generous was founded in Nashville in 2019.
Finn Partners bolsters Nashville office with Atlanta deal
New York-based independent marketing and communications agency Finn Partners has acquired Agency Ten22, an Atlanta-based communications and marketing firm.
According to a release, the acquisition is significant since Finn (stylized as “FINN”) operates its health care practice at Nashville-based Finn Southeast. Agency Ten22 focuses on serving health information and health tech clients.
Beth Friedman, founder and CEO of Agency Ten22, will join Finn as a senior partner and become part of the agency's health leadership team, chaired by Gil Bashe.
Agency Ten22 will become part of Finn Southeast, led by Nashville-based Beth Courtney.
The addition of Agency Ten22 strengthens the Finn health practice with almost $35 million in annual revenues. It increases that practice to 175 professionals, based globally, and brings Finn to more than 800 employees with about 100 based in the Southeast.
Turnip Green reaches milestone
Nashville-based nonprofit Turnip Green Creative Reuse has diverted its millionth pound from the Middle Tennessee landfill.
In conjunction with the milestone, and according to a release, TGCR has launched Million For Million, a capital fundraising campaign to raise $1 million to purchase permanent space for the organization.
“I am deeply grateful for our community that continues to embrace and build Turnip Green Creative Reuse," Leah Sherry, TGCR executive director. "Our #MillionforMillon capital campaign will help us move into a larger space that we can call our permanent home. When that happens we can and will be able to do even more to make Middle Tennessee a greener and more sustainable place to live."
There are several ways the community can support TGCR's #MillionForMillion campaign by attending Reduce, Reuse, Repeat and/or by purchasing a reuse arrow for $1 at the nonprofit’s reuse center at 407 Houston St.
