Phosphorus Cybersecurity, which relocated to Nashville less than a year ago, has named John Vecchi chief marketing officer.
He will oversee global marketing, branding, analyst relations and go-to-market strategy for the company, which offers security services specifically for internet-connected physical devices such as door controllers and camera systems.
Vecchi has held previous executive-level marketing positions at Anitian, ColorTokens, Solera Networks and a string of other companies, including McAfee and Motorola.
“John is a top-notch executive and his proven expertise in product marketing and GTM strategy will be a great asset to our company as we ramp-up growth this year,” Phosphorus Cybersecurity CEO Chris Rouland said in a release. “Phosphorus has unique capabilities in [Internet of Things] protection that no other company has, and John’s extensive industry experience will play an important role in helping us educate corporate decision-makers in order to drive better proactive defense ahead of the next big wave of corporate cyber attacks.”
In February, Phosphorus Cybersecurity announced that it had raised $38 million in a Series A round of funding — more than double its goal.
