MP&F Strategic Communications Managing Partner Alice Pearson Chapman died Tuesday, the public relations and marketing firm announced.
According to the company, her death was unexpected and caused by a brain aneurysm.
“Alice was unfailingly kind, a mentor to many, and relied upon by her clients and our team for her wise counsel and leadership,” MP&F wrote on social media. “Our hearts go out to her family, particularly her husband, Tom, and children, Ryan and Cate.”
Chapman was named managing partner in 2019, when she succeeded David Fox, an original partner of the firm.
Chapman joined MP&F in 1995 and ultimately became a senior manager and partner. She worked on behalf of health care, technology and education clients, and held numerous volunteer leadership positions, including with Communities In Schools of Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.