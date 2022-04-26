Former Tennessean editor Maria De Varenne has joined the local office of Finn Partners as senior partner, the public relations agency announced Tuesday.
De Varenne announced her retirement from The Tennessean in February. The Gannett-owned newspaper has yet to publicly name a replacement.
In the new role, she will be “responsible for overseeing earned media strategy and content across print and digital channels for the company’s diverse clients throughout the Southeast,” a release noted.
De Varenne was an editorial leader at The Tennessean for a decade. She also held reporting and management roles at several other newspapers, including The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.
"It is a privilege to welcome Maria De Varenne to Finn Partners," Southeast Managing Partner Beth Courtney said in the release. "Our team had numerous opportunities to work with Maria during her time at The Tennessean and valued her unwavering commitment to sharing news with readers that was always compelling and relevant. We strive to achieve the same as we convey information for and about our clients. We know Maria's talents and perspective will be invaluable in helping us navigate a rapidly changing media marketplace on behalf of those we represent."
Finn Partners employs more than 1,000 people in 27 offices and is headquartered in New York. In 2015, Finn Partners bought Nashville PR agencies DVL Public Relations and Seigenthaler Public Relations and combined them into what would be called DVL Seigenthaler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.