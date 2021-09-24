Downtown boutique hotel Holston House has added a director of sales and marketing and a director of food and beverage to its leadership team.
The new food and beverage director, Colby Mitchell, has worked in hospitality in various international locales, including at Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-La and Marriott properties in Dubai, the Philippines and China. At Holston House, he will lead the culinary teams at restaurant TENN, cocktail bar Bar TENN and rooftop bar TENN on Top.
As sales and marketing director, Jeff Gillick’s purview will include a focus on leisure and small groups. He was previously sales and marketing director at Bobby Hotel in Nashville, a job he held since the Fourth Avenue business opened in 2018. Gillick has also worked at Langham Huntington Beach, Bacara Resort and Spa in Santa Barbara and The Boulders Resort in Arizona.
The duo will also work on preparation for the planned launch later this year of a “boozy tea service” on the hotel’s rooftop.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff and Colby to Holston House’s executive team,” hotel General Manager Shannon Foster said in a release. “I look forward to working closely with both to give our guests the elevated, immersive Nashville experience that has become synonymous with Holston House. With such unique backgrounds and phenomenal experience, we know they will be amazing assets to the Holston House leadership team.”
Holston House is operated under the Hyatt umbrella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.