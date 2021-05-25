Dallas-based communications advisory firm TrailRunner International announced Tuesday the opening of an office in Nashville.
Relatedly, the company said in a release that Sarah Grubbs, director at TrailRunner International and a Nashville native, has relocated from the firm’s New York office to serve as the head of the new office.
Grubbs (pictured) offers experience in crisis communications, financial communications and journalism, having formerly worked at Burson Cohn & Wolfe and at NBC San Diego. Grubbs graduated summa cum laude from the University of San Diego with a BBA degree in marketing.
Grubbs will be joined by Johanna Hoopes, managing director for TrailRunner International, who brings 15 years of experience in international public affairs, crisis communications, brand building and storytelling. Prior to TrailRunner, Hoopes spent more than 10 years in China building a Shanghai-based public relations and event management firm, and as a journalist for Forbes China.
TrailRunner International is hiring at all levels for its Nashville office, the release notes.
Founded in 2016 TrailRunner International operates offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Shanghai; and Truckee, California.
“Our firm is proud to open a new office in Nashville, and we are excited to become part of the Nashville community,” Jim Wilkinson, founder of TrailRunner International, said in the release. “Nashville has a fantastic talent base and thriving economy, and the city reflects the very best in leadership.”
