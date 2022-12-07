Advertising agency industry veteran and Nashville native Tom Hamling — whose work can be found in commercials involving Popeyes, Pizza Hut and Farmers Insurance — has returned to his hometown to launch The Mayor.
According to a release, Hamling will serve as chief creative officer of the ad agency, which offers a 12South office and includes Director of Account Management Megan Brittain.
Hamling has spent more than 20 years working at advertising agencies in New York, Los Angeles and Austin, most recently as executive creative director at GSD&M (in Austin).
The release notes Hamling has undertaken campaigns that have been seen during six Super Bowls, with brands he has worked with having seen their ads win more than 100 awards, including Cannes Gold, the Grand Effie and AICP Comedy. His Super Bowl work has been named “Best Spot of the Super Bowl'' by Ad Age, Time and The Wall Street Journal.
Among others, Hamling has worked on campaigns for Adidas, Avocados from Mexico, Dodge, Hardees, Heineken, Lego and Radioshack.
“Nashville has always had an amazing creative core, and I feel lucky to have grown up around it,” Hamling said in the release. “The diversity of the people, brands and experiences here make it the perfect launch pad to produce world-famous work.”