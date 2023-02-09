yellen

Janet Yellen

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen visited Spring Hill’s Ultium Cells battery plant on Wednesday afternoon on the heels of President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address, in which he spoke of the U.S. “leading the world to a clean energy future.”

This, Biden said, is due to the Inflation Reduction Act, citing tax credits for electric vehicle purchases, a pledge to build 500,000 EV charging stations nationwide and a larger focus on addressing the impacts of climate change.