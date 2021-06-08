Officials with Advanex Americas announced Tuesday that the company will relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operations to White House from Southern California, a move that will yield 102 jobs.
According to a release, the spring and component parts manufacturer will invest about $17 million in a facility at 514 Hester Drive in the Robertson County portion of White House. Advanex Americas is the U.S. division of Advanex Inc., founded in 1946 and headquartered in Tokyo. That entity has grown into 15 group companies worldwide.
Advanex manufactures precision springs, wire form, pins, stampings, plastics and assemblies for companies in the automotive, aerospace, medical and agriculture sectors, among others. The company's products are used in a range of mechanical items, from ballpoint pens to technical equipment found in space stations.
The release does not note if the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development will provide incentives.
“Advanex Japan and Advanex Americas are excited to be building a facility in White House, Tennessee, after a search that spanned over two years and several states,” Kenichi Ogaki, Advanex Americas' president, said in the release. “We chose Tennessee because of the welcoming business climate and the tremendous support of TNECD and government officials. Tennessee has built a broad education system that includes developing a skilled and professional labor force that is attractive to business.”
Over the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 10 economic development projects in Robertson County, resulting in 1,900 job commitments and $671 million in capital investment, according to the release.
