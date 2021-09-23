Florim USA officials have announced the company will expand its operations at its facility in Clarksville, an approximately $35 million effort that will yield more than 30 jobs.
According to a release, the porcelain floor and wall tile manufacturer will undertake construction of an administration building and showroom. In addition, the project will include Florim’s investing in additional tile crusher machinery to recycle fired scrap metal.
An U.S. subsidiary of Italy-based Florim Group, Florim USA bills itself as one of the largest porcelain tile facilities in North America. Florim USA is one of more than 40 Italian-owned establishments in Tennessee, with the companies employing more than 4,800 Tennesseans.
“For over a decade, Florim USA has invested in state-of-the-art production processes, enabling technologies, workforce cleanliness and safety, and environmental responsibility,” Florim USA Inc. President Antonio Albanese said in the release. “These new expansions are aligned with Florim USA’s philosophy of environmental sustainability by supporting efficiency in energy consumption and minimizing waste generation.”
The release does not note any incentives the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development might provide. Bob Rolfe, TNDEC commissioner, said during the last five years, the department has supported 11 economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in more than 3,100 job commitments and roughly $815 million in capital investment.
