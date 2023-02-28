The Webstaurant Store, an online restaurant supplies distributor, is planning to establish a new operations center at Lebanon’s Speedway Industrial Park.
According to state officials, the company will invest $103.9 million as part of the effort, which is expected to create 225 new jobs in Wilson County. Hiring is expected to begin this year.
The future Lebanon facility, which will employ automated packing machines according to a release, will complement Webstaurant’s operations in Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, Delaware, Nevada and Pennsylvania.
Based in Pennsylvania and founded in 2004, Webstaurant distributes restaurant and other wholesale supplies globally.
State officials did not disclose financial incentives provided as part of the project.
“We are excited to continue the expansion of our distribution network with our newest facility in the state of Tennessee,” Caleb Clugston, Webstaurant vice president of network optimization, said in the release. “Our facility, located in Lebanon, will be our largest investment in automation and infrastructure in the company’s history. The labor pool and skilled logistics workforce of the greater Lebanon area made our decision easy when selecting our next site for distribution.”