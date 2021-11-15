Nissan Motor Co. has promoted Andrew Tavi to the new role of senior vice president for legal, sustainability and external affairs for Nissan Americas.
Tavi joined Nissan, whose American arm is headquartered in Franklin, in 2009. Most recently, he was vice president for legal and external affairs for the Americas. The new role adds oversight of compliance and corporate security to his purview, according to a release.
Tavi attended the University of Michigan for both undergraduate and law degrees. He practiced law in Michigan before joining Nissan.
Tavi’s promotion is effective Nov. 15.
“Andrew has demonstrated strategic leadership across multiple functional areas, and an increasingly complex regulatory and commercial environment requires strong management at the highest levels in the Americas,” Jérémie Papin, Nissan Americas chair, said in the release. “In addition to leveraging his broad expertise in legal and external affairs, Andrew will also lead the efforts to implement our Americas plan to support the company’s drive to carbon neutrality across our operations by 2050.”
