Mitsubishi Motors North America, the automaker’s American headquarters in Franklin, will have a new president and CEO come April 1.
Mark Chaffin has been promoted from chief operating officer, a role he has held since 2018. He joined the company in 2007.
Current CEO Yoichi Yokozawa is returning to Tokyo to take on a regional management role for parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. He has been in the American leadership role since March 2020.
Mitsubishi in 2019 announced plans to relocate its American HQ from California to Franklin. Yokozawa, who had previously led American operations from 2011 to 2014, was tasked with managing the move to Cool Springs.
"Mark brings to the role a wealth of experience while at Mitsubishi Motors and other companies. His past assignments, and especially his tenure as chief operating officer for the company, makes him the perfect successor to lead MMNA forward at this most important time for the company and the industry as a whole," Mitsubishi global marketing and sales executive officer John Signoriello said in a release. "Last not but certainly least, I thank Yoichi for his leadership at MMNA and am sure that he will continue to be a great leader in his new role."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.