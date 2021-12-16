Dairy Farmers of America will cease operations of its Country Delite Farms milk processing facility in February, a move that will result in the permanent layoff of 103 workers.
Dairyreporter.com reports the move will not affect DFA’s Purity Dairies manufacturing facility at 360 Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville. The report does not give a reason for the closing of the Midtown facility, recognized for its five massive storage tanks that tower over the Deja Vu building. The roughly three-acre property and its various structures have a main address of 1401 Church St.
Officials with Kansas City-based DFA could not be reached for comment regarding the closing, and the Post has been unable to determine if the property from which the dairy facility operates — which overlooks the inner-interstate loop and is located near multiple high-profile developments underway or planned (read here about Hines' proposal) — is under contract to be sold.
As the Post previously reported, an entity affiliated with dairy co-operative Dean Foods paid $30.4 million for the Midtown property in May 2020 (read here).
That transaction was part of Dairy Farmers of America’s $433 million purchase of the majority of Dean Foods. The latter, which was based in Dallas and in 2001 merged into Suiza Dairy Group, also sold the aforementioned Purity Dairies business to DFA as part of the deal. Dean filed for bankruptcy in late 2019 and sought to sell its businesses after losing more than $150 million in the first nine months of that year.
The Midtown property’s previous owners paid a collective $1.39 million for the site in two transactions (one in 1997 and the other in 2013), according to Metro records.
