The owners of sporting and outdoors goods maker MacNeill Pride Group have named a new CEO shortly after the company announced the acquisition of a Connecticut company.
Keith Bornholtz comes to Brentwood-based MacNeill Pride, which is run by investment firm Centre Partners, after more than five years as president of pet distribution at Central Garden & Pet, which was his second stint with that California company. He takes over the top spot at MacNeill Pride from Joe Zeller, who had been the company’s leader since 2010 and also was at times its president and COO since coming aboard in late 2005.
Bornholtz has more than three decades of experience in branded consumer products and also has held executive roles at Big Heart Pet Brands, Clorox, Yes to Inc. and Procter & Gamble.
“MPG is quickly becoming a platform in the outdoor recreation space, adding to its already leading position in sporting goods,” Bornholtz said in a release. “I look forward to expanding MPG’s position as a leading innovator in the dynamic outdoor recreation and sporting goods markets.”
Word of Bornholtz’s appointment came almost exactly a month after MacNeill Pride acquired Connecticut-based GCI Outdoor, adding the latter’s bags, camp kitchens, outdoor chairs and various GCI patents to MacNeill Pride’s assortment of coolers, cleats and golf tees. It was the third acquisition since 2017 for MacNeill Pride.
Centre Partners officials also have named four new directors to MacNeill Pride’s board. They are:
• Jessica Klodnicki, chief marketing officer at audio products company Skullcandy
• Joe Steranka, an executive strategist for golf-related digital marketing and PR firm Buffalo.Agency
• David Tanner, a former CEO of outdoor apparel holding company Boardriders
• Kevan Talbot, a former CFO of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.