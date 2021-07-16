Brentwood-based MacNeill Pride Group has added another leg to its stool of outdoor and sporting goods brands, this time through the acquisition of a Utah-based maker of sleeping pads and bag, tents and other camping gear.
Terms of MacNeill Pride’s purchase of Klymit are not being disclosed. The move comes a few months after MacNeill Pride, which is owned by private-equity firm Centre Partners, acquired a Connecticut company that makes camping chairs, camp kitchens and related equipment. The company last year also bought fellow local company ORCA, which primarily makes coolers and other drinkware.
“Klymit’s distinctive outdoor products, authentic brand, and innovation-focused culture are a natural fit with our growing platform,” said Keith Bornholtz, who took over as CEO of MPG this spring. “This acquisition expands our portfolio into new, complementary markets, enabling our brands to meet multiple consumer needs as they spend more time outside.”
Klymit was founded in 2007 and specializes in making lightweight gear. The company’s president and CEO, Cory Tholl, is staying on with MacNeill Pride and said the deal will give his team the chances to reach more markets.
