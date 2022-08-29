Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd officials announced Monday the company will invest $612 million in its third major manufacturing expansion in Clarksville, a move to yield 397 jobs during the next five years.
According to a release, the approximately 2 million-square-foot facility is expected to begin tire production by the final quarter of 2024, reaching full capacity by early 2026. Located off International Boulevard, the original Hankook facility began operations in 2014.
Via the project, Hankook Tire will complete its phase two expansion in order to double its production of passenger car and light truck tires while simultaneously conducting its phase three expansion to add the company’s first U.S. production line of truck, bus and radial tires to the Clarksville operations. Upon completion, the plant will house the company’s production, warehousing, building, equipment and utilities.
The release does not note any incentives the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development may be providing Hankook related to the effort.
“The investment in our Tennessee plant further demonstrates Hankook’s growing presence in the U.S. and commitment to serving our customers,” Sooil Lee, CEO of Hankook Tire and Technology and president of Hankook Tire America Corp., said in the release. “Through a focus on sustainable construction and innovative manufacturing, the new phase of our Tennessee plant will provide an effective local-to-local supply chain to more effectively fulfill customer demand.”
Founded in 1941 and globally headquartered in South Korea, Hankook Tire entered the U.S. tire market in 1981. In 2016, Hankook Tire America Corp. relocated its North American headquarters to Nashville, following the company’s decision to locate the manufacturing facility in Clarksville. Hankook Tire’s expansion will bring the company’s total investment in Tennessee to nearly $2.2 billion and roughly 2,300 employees in the state.
TNECD Commission Stuart McWhorter said that since 2018, the department has supported 140 economic development projects in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in more than 41,000 job commitments and $7 billion in capital investment.
