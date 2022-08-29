Hanook art
Courtesy of Hankook

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd officials announced Monday the company will invest $612 million in its third major manufacturing expansion in Clarksville, a move to yield 397 jobs during the next five years.

According to a release, the approximately 2 million-square-foot facility is expected to begin tire production by the final quarter of 2024, reaching full capacity by early 2026. Located off International Boulevard, the original Hankook facility began operations in 2014.

