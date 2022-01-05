Global tire maker Hankook Tire has made several key promotions at its North American headquarters in Nashville, according to a release.
Curtis Brison has been named president of Hankook Tire North America, succeeding Sooil Lee, who is still CEO of the South Korean parent company.
Brison was previously vice president of the American passenger car and light truck department. He joined Hankook in 2020 and has 15 years of experience in the sector, according to the release.
Other promotions include Robert Williams to senior vice president for truck, bus and radial sales, and Jong Jin Park to vice president of marketing.
"The North American market is critical to our global business strategy, and Curtis, JJ and Rob have been instrumental to accelerating our growth," Lee said in the release. "Curtis has proven his strength as a sales leader with a strong commitment to customer success. Rob has demonstrated success throughout the TBR sector. JJ has driven marketing strategies that have had a positive impact throughout the region. All are integral members of the team, who will be essential to navigating the years ahead for Hankook throughout North America."
Williams joined Hankook in 2019 as senior director of TBR sales.
Park joined Hankook in 2005 and has been marketing director and U.S. sales innovation director at the company. He will remain marketing director while Bartek Choi takes over as U.S. sales innovation director.
Yong Sup Jung, who has been Hankook Tire America’s COO for the past two years, has relocated to Indonesia.
