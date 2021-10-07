Firestone Building Products, a roofing supply company that Bridgestone Americas sold earlier this year for $3.4 billion, will expand its Nashville operations.
Company and state officials announced the expansion Thursday. According to a release, the expansion amounts to 28 new jobs and a $13 million investment.
After the acquisition earlier this year, Firestone Building Products officials decided to retain their Nashville headquarters, which included more than 200 employees. The company is now owned by Holcim, a Swiss entity.
Gov. Bill Lee and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe did not disclose terms of potential incentives provided for the expansion.
“As we welcome Firestone Building Products into the Holcim family, we are pleased that the headquarters will remain in Nashville,” Jamie Gentoso, FBP president and Holcim global head of solutions and products, said in a release. “Many of our employees and leadership team are already part of the local community, and Nashville’s status as one of the fastest growing cities in the country provides a wealth of talent as we continue building our team and expanding our business.”
