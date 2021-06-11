The business known until recently as The Bakery Companies has added a Philadelphia maker of sweet baked goods to its holdings, the third acquisition since a private equity firm bought the company in the fall of 2019.
Terms of Crown Bakeries’ purchase of Michel’s Bakery, which was founded in 1898, aren’t being disclosed. Michel’s has been owned by the Liss family for several generations and bakes its goods for consumer brands and grocery chains.
“It’s exciting to partner with businesses who share Crown’s mission and commitment to treat customers like royalty, with innovation and high-quality products as a core part of their DNA,” said Yianny Caparos, president of Crown Bakeries. “The addition of Michel’s associates, and its portfolio of sweet baked products further reinforces our goal to be crowned the best custom baked goods supplier and employer in the industry.”
Caparos joined The Bakery Companies in late 2019 as part of the company’s recapitalization with founder Cordia Harrington by Arbor Investments, which has invested in more than 70 food businesses since being launched in 1999. Since then, the company also has bought peers in South Dakota and Georgia and completed a 45,000-square-foot expansion of its Nashville plant. Crown now employs more than 700 people, up from about 500 two summers ago.
