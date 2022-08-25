Bridgestone Americas officials announced Thursday the company will invest $550 million in an expansion of its Warren County truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison, a move that will yield 380 jobs.
According to a release, the effort will increase the existing employee headcount at the Morrison facility to 1,400 (up from 1,100) and bring the total number of Bridgestone’s U.S. manufacturing workforce to nearly 10,000.
The expansion of the facility (located at 725 Bridgestone Drive about 35 miles southeast of Murfreesboro) is slated to start by year’s end. Once completed, the facility’s footprint will grow to 2.8 million square feet from 1.97 million square feet. The release notes construction is expected to be "substantially completed” by May 2024.
Bridgestone’s Warren County expansion will allow for all tires made in Morrison to be equipped with radio frequency identification tags, which will improve efficiency and optimize a fleets’ investment in tires, including retreading, according to the company. In addition, the plant will incorporate technology for digital readiness in tires, including the integration of tire-mounted sensors.
The Warren County plant is one of Nashville-based Bridgestone Americas’ most productive operations globally, the release notes, with the facility marking 70 million tires produces in October 2021.
“With new investment and new jobs, we are moving our Warren County plant forward, driven by growing demand for our products, our commitment to investing in U.S. manufacturing and our Warren County team’s dedication to innovation, efficient and quality for our customers,” Paolo Ferrari, Bridgestone Americas president and CEO, said in the release. “We appreciate the state of Tennessee and Warren County’s committed partnership.”
Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said that since 2018, TNECD has supported 28 economic development projects in the Upper Cumberland region. The efforts have resulted in more than 2,350 job commitments and $428 million in capital investment.
