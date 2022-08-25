Bridgestone

Bridgestone Americas officials announced Thursday the company will invest $550 million in an expansion of its Warren County truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison, a move that will yield 380 jobs.

According to a release, the effort will increase the existing employee headcount at the Morrison facility to 1,400 (up from 1,100) and bring the total number of Bridgestone’s U.S. manufacturing workforce to nearly 10,000.

Paolo

Paolo Ferrari

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.