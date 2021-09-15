Bridgestone Americas has bought 10 percent of Seattle-based mobile vehicle services company Wrench.
According to Nashville-based Bridgestone, the partnership will pair Bridgestone’s more than 2,200 automotive service stores with Wrench’s mobile services.
Wrench provides on-site automotive maintenance, roadside and towing services, vehicle detailing and a used-vehicle inspection service.
Bridgestone and Wrench will launch their initial integration plans later this year. Specific financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Wrench customers will be able to book advanced vehicle service appointments at local Firestone stores, and existing Bridgestone retail customers will also have the opportunity to book future mobile service appointments through Wrench.
"With the rise of e-commerce and on-demand services, consumer preferences for car maintenance and car care are changing,” Brian Goldstine, president of mobility solutions at Bridgestone Americas, said in a release. “Wrench, combined with our company-owned retail stores and affiliated dealer partners, will create a truly world-class service platform that gives consumers trusted automotive service with added convenience and flexibility.”
