Bridgestone Corp. this week announced that it is giving new responsibilities to Paolo Ferrari, president and CEO of Nashville-based Bridgestone Americas.
As of May 1, Ferrari will be one of two new global chief operating officers under Bridgestone CEO Shu Ishibashi. The other newly appointed COO is Masahiro Higashi, who leads Bridgestone’s global mining and aircraft tire business, the Japanese tire business and the Japanese diversified products business.
As part of the new role, Ferrari will add the Europe, Russia, Middle East, India and Africa joint business unit to his existing responsibilities for North America and business solutions. There will still be a separate leader of that multi-continent business unit, but the official will report to Ferrari.
Ferrari came to Nashville in early 2020 from Europe, where he led Bridgestone’s continental operations.
The company said the changes to its leadership structure were in part an effort to prepare for “turbulent events such as the situation in Russia and Ukraine.”
“Both of them have contributed to the [ongoing corporate transformation plan] and business performance over the past two years, and I am confident that they will support the Global CEO as No. 2 in this new and turbulent business stage and contribute to the enhancement of our corporate value,” Ishibashi said in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.