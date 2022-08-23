The Cortenbach Family

Landon Cortenbach

MSH, a South Florida-based tech consulting and recruiting firm, has opened a Nashville office.

According to a company representative, CFO Landon Cortenbach and Vice President of Sales Kate McHugh are both based in Nashville and working out of a coworking space on Music Row. Prior to joining MSH earlier this year, McHugh worked at Silex Data Solutions and Maxim Healthcare Services.

Kate McHugh.jpg

Kate McHugh

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.