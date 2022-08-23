MSH, a South Florida-based tech consulting and recruiting firm, has opened a Nashville office.
According to a company representative, CFO Landon Cortenbach and Vice President of Sales Kate McHugh are both based in Nashville and working out of a coworking space on Music Row. Prior to joining MSH earlier this year, McHugh worked at Silex Data Solutions and Maxim Healthcare Services.
Cortenbach and Oz Rashid, CEO of MSH, have signed on as mentors at The Wond’ry, Vanderbilt’s entrepreneurship center.
Company officials cited Nashville growing tech sector and low unemployment rate as motivation for establishing a presence in the city.
“Our Nashville office will help us serve strong demand for high-quality, vetted talent from the Midwest to the South, as well as provide an excellent platform for deploying our technology solutions,” Rashid said in a release.
According to the company, MSH was founded in 2011 and has offices in Fort Lauderdale, New York, Toronto, Miami, India and Argentina.
