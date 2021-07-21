Two members of the board of directors of Shoals Technologies Group have resigned their seats as the company is wrapping up a secondary offering in which their employer unloaded about $135 million worth of stock.
Jason Lee and Frank Cannova stepped down from their seats Monday. Both men — Lee is 45, Cannova 30 — are executives at Oaktree Capital, with Lee being co-portfolio manager of the firm’s Power Opportunities Group. Los Angeles-based Oaktree, which has about $150 billion in asset under management, became Shoals’ majority investor in 2017 but cashed its final shares with the recent offering.
Shoals officials said this week they are evaluating their options and may appoint a new independent director. The board in March elected three such members to grow its overall ranks to 10.
Shoals announced plans for the stock sale by itself and some investors when the company’s shares (Ticker: SHLS) were changing hands around $35, $10 above their initial public offering price from early this year. But the offering priced at $28 and, after investment banks’ underwriting discount, delivered $27.02 per share to Shoals et. al.
Shoals stock closed Tuesday at $25.68 but rose slightly after hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.