A local company out to streamline the policies, procedures and compliance work for organizations has raised $1.5 million in seed funding to fuel its sales and marketing efforts and further develop its products.
Leading the funding for PolicyCo is majority investor Powered Health, which also has backed local success stories Xsolis and Relatient. PolicyCo was founded about three years ago by veteran local health care/tech entrepreneur and executive Bill Butler, who has helped build Butler Networks and PatientFocus, among others. The company helps teams collaborate on and standardize and organize policy documents — checking them against desired standards as well as each other — and also markets a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer service to help on compliance strategies.
“Policy defines priority,” said Adam Ochstein, CEO of PolicyCo and the former leader for more than a decade of StratExHR, which sold to Toast in 2019. “Business leaders need to clearly and consistently define their business objectives through standards and policies, yet often are mired down in the process of doing so. That’s where we make it easy.”
In a statement, PolicyCo leaders said their seed funding is the first of “several” expected raises they are targeting as they map out their growth plans. The company today employs 15 people and plans to double that in the next six months.
“In today’s interconnected world, security and compliance are more crucial than ever,” said Jim Sohr, founder and principal of Powered Health. “Adam and his team bring a unique value, a concise vision, and a laser focus to simplifying and fortifying their client’s digital environment.”
