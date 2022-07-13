Nashville businessman John Lowry announced Wednesday the launch of management consulting company Thrivence.
According to a release, the company will operate as a subsidiary of Nashville-based engineering and architecture firm Barge Design Solutions.
Lowry, Thrivence president, has worked as a lawyer, business consultant and negotiation coach. He previously served as senior vice president for advancement at Lipscomb University.
In addition to Lowry, Thrivence is home to 15 consultants with plans to increase that number by 50 percent during the next year.
Thrivence targets clients in the architecture, engineering, construction, development, health care and private equity sectors. Specifically, the company counsel clients in leadership development, strategy/performance and technology solutions.
Thrivence has integrated Barge Design Solutions’ information management group under its umbrella of offerings, the release notes. Consulting partners included Wanda Lyle, Derek Young, David Scobey and Ann Hatcher.
“Our goal is to bring innovation to our clients through a new model of management consulting services,” Lowry said in the release. “Thrivence will help clients create processes and products, help with problem-solving, and ultimately improve our clients’ performance.”
Bob Higgins, Barge Design Solutions CEO, said many of the company’s clients have asked for advice and information related to consulting services.
“That need inspired the creation of Thrivence, and John was a natural fit to lead this new endeavor,” Higgins said.
