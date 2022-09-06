SEI, a business and technology management consulting firm, has opened an office in Berry Hill.
The firm, founded and headquartered in Cincinnati, now has offices in 11 states, plus Washington, D.C.
Rachel Askew has been tapped to lead the new Nashville office as managing director. Previously, she was managing director at Ankura (C3 Consulting). She held previous positions at HealthStream and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
“As SEI continues to become the consulting firm of choice for clients and talents alike, we recognized the need for a more robust presence in Nashville,” said Bill Gallagher, CEO of SEI. “With Rachel at the helm, we have a highly experienced leader with extensive consulting expertise ranging from healthcare to retail that will help foster new opportunities for the Nashville office and the region.”
The firm lists expertise in strategy and operations, technology enablement, concept to delivery, data and analytics, and security and compliance.
A spokesperson said SEI is currently staffing the Nashville office and will announce further details next month.
