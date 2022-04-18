National public accounting and professional services firm PYA has acquired ownership in Nashville-based Crux Strategies.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
Crux was founded in 2015 by local law firm Dickinson Wright as DW Franklin Consulting. In 2018, the group merged with King Public Strategies and rebranded as Crux. The company offers advisory and consulting services, especially in the health care sector.
Founding Crux CEO Timothy Gary, a former health practice chair at Adams and Reese, is retaining some ownership in the company, as is Matt King, senior vice president of government relations.
Crux becomes one of several PYA affiliate firms, including Realty Trust Group, PYA Waltman Capital and Intuitive MB.
"Joining PYA will allow Crux an opportunity to expand our capabilities–using data and business intelligence tools to provide strategic insight to our clients," Gary said in the release. "We look forward to joining the PYA Enterprise and working together to help our clients succeed."
